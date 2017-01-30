University at Buffalo students stuck after immigration ban

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Local university leaders are keeping a close eye on the developing immigration situation-. At University at Buffalo, international students are about 16 percent of the student body.

It’s the first day of the semester, but some international students aren’t in class. University leaders are now trying to get them back into the country following the executive order. But they say there is confusion about how to do just that.

University at Buffalo’s Stephen Dunnett is responsible for the well being of international students who may be impacted by the immigration executive order. He is the Vice Provost for international education. He said, “I never anticipated this day. Never no. And I don’t think our students did either.” He says U.B. is a major center for international education.

He said, “So this has led to confusion at ports of entry and chaos and lots of trouble overseas. So this directive, regrettably, was perhaps not well thought out and was poorly implemented.”

U.B. has 122 students from five of the countries covered by the immigration ban. That’s about a third of all of the impacted students in the SUNY system state wide. So far leaders know 1 Iranian graduate student was not able to get into the U.S.

They’re still waiting to hear about three other students who might be in the same position. He said, “We are hearing expressions of concern. Especially from students from Muslim countries. We have large numbers of students from other Muslim countries that are not on this list. So, they’re concerned they may be added to the list.”

Dunnett says he’s worried the ban could impact enrollment come next fall. He says since the presidential election applications to Canadian universities shot up by more than 28%. He said, “You can imagine you are a parent and you have a 17 or 18 year old child that you’re about to send to Buffalo this fall. You might think twice about whether or not you’d like your child to come here.”

Dunnett says these students have UB visas so it should make it easier for them to get back here. Meanwhile, all international students and faculty are being advised not to enter into Canada or leave the country, at least for the next few days.

We reached out to SUNY Buffalo State and Canisius College, they say none of their international students are impacted by the ban.