BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities are looking for a man accused of violating his probation.

Thomas Capitano, 30, was originally charged with felony DWI. He is described as 5’7″ and approximately 200 lbs. Capitano has black hair and brown eyes.

Up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information can call 867-6161.