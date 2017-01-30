WNY Muslims speak out following immigration order

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)- Western New Yorkers resisting President Trump’s executive order on immigration was a welcome sight for Founder of Western New York Muslims, Faizan Haq.

“16 Attorney Generals of different states have called it unconstitutional. And it is, in it’s spirit, it is unconstitutional,” Haq said of the executive order, which is being challenged in federal court.

The order suspends refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries for coming to the U.S. for 120 days, and bans Syrian refugees indefinitely.

According to a senior administration official speaking to CBS, the new restrictions would not apply to green card holders or legal permanent residents.

“It’s only creating bad feelings, it’s giving (a) bad image of America,” said Dr. Mohammad Salem Agwa, Imam at the Islamic Cultural Center of Niagara Falls.

Dr. Agwa told News 4 he’s never felt discriminated by the community here, but when a nation’s leader uses words that exclude people, he feels there’s reason to worry.

Haq argues the order could cost America more than its image.

“Foreign nationals, they shy away from putting their money into economy, providing jobs for Americans, and they get scared away,” he said.

Those consequences Haq feels, could do long term damage to America’s business interests.

“Mr. Donald Trump, our president, if he’s a businessman, he should know it and he should understand it. Because if this basic information isn’t understood at the highest level, then we are in big trouble.”