20-year anniversary of Jim Kelly’s retirement

(Jim Kelly)
(Jim Kelly)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — 20 years ago Tuesday, a legend announced his exit.

Buffalo Bills QB Jim Kelly said he was retiring on Jan. 31, 1997. Just four years later, he was inducted to the Bills Wall of Fame, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame the year after that.

Kelly joined the Bills in 1986 after less than three seasons in the United States Football League.

In 1988, Kelly helped the Bills win the AFC East Division title. For four consecutive years (1991-94), the team made appearances at the Super Bowl, but were left without any victories.

The Bills say Kelly “recorded 26 performances of 100 yards passing” during his 11 years with the team.

CNN recently interviewed Kelly. See both parts of the interview in the videos below, courtesy of CNN.

