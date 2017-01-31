2017 Big Game commercials: Vote for your top pick

By Published: Updated:
big-game

Skittles
The candy company may wind up with the biggest buzz of all Big Game commercials by the time the game is over. Here’s a look:

It’s already appeared on YouTube’s list of trending videos and had amassed almost 4,000,000 views by Wednesday evening after going live the previous day.

TurboTax
The tax preparation company dropped their first teaser during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, featuring none other than Humpty Dumpty:

Two additional teasers are scheduled leading up to the company’s 45-second Big Game spot, per Advertising Age.

Mr. Clean
The official cleaner of Super Bowl LI, Mr. Clean released their official Big Game commercial on YouTube:

It’s Procter & Gamble’s first Big Game ad ever for the iconic character, USA Today reports.

GoDaddy
After years of being known for their risque ads, the Internet service provider has gone lighter in recent years. They appear to be continuing in that vein with this year’s spot. Here are several teasers for their Big Gamel ad:

The actual Big Game ad will turn “The Internet” into a person. Don’t anticipate a famous celebrity playing the role, per Advertising Age.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s