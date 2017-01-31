Bills announce 14 coaches will not return for 2017 season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills announced that a number of coaches will not be returning for the 2017 season.

One of them is Kathryn Smith, who made history as the NFL’s first female assistant coach. Here are the others:

  • Bobby April
  • John Blake
  • Aaron Kromer
  • David Lee
  • D’Anton Lynn
  • Tim McDonald
  • Pat Meyer
  • Chris Palmer
  • Ed Reed
  • Eric Smith
  • Dennis Thurman
  • Jason Vrable
  • Jeff Weeks

The Bills said Head Coach Sean McDermott met with previous coaching staff members individually “as he continues to formulate his staff.”

