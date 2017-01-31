Bills announce 14 coaches will not return for 2017 season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills announced that a number of coaches will not be returning for the 2017 season.

One of them is Kathryn Smith, who made history as the NFL’s first female assistant coach. Here are the others:

Bobby April

John Blake

Aaron Kromer

David Lee

D’Anton Lynn

Tim McDonald

Pat Meyer

Chris Palmer

Ed Reed

Eric Smith

Dennis Thurman

Jason Vrable

Jeff Weeks

The Bills said Head Coach Sean McDermott met with previous coaching staff members individually “as he continues to formulate his staff.”