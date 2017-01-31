ECMC nurse sentenced after forcibly touching patient

By Published:
Jordan Donalson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An ECMC nurse who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a person in his care was sentenced to 1 year in prison.

Clarence Center resident Jordan Donalson, 24, was placed on administrative leave after charges arose that accused him of the abuse. He pleaded guilty to two counts of forcible touching.

“The patient in this case was receiving necessary care at ECMC, and as such is legally incapable of consenting to sexual conduct with this defendant,” Special Prosecutor Patricia Gunning said. “For a licensed professional to abuse their position of authority for sexual gratification, as the defendant in this case is alleged to have done, is reprehensible.”

Donalson’s attorney asked that he receive jail time instead of probation. According to the attorney, Donalson would have been handled “like a child molester” if given probation. The attorney also said the contact Donalson had with the patient was consensual.

Donalson was sentenced on Tuesday. He will turn himself in to be taken into custody on Friday morning.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s