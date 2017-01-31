ECMC nurse sentenced after forcibly touching patient

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An ECMC nurse who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a person in his care was sentenced to 1 year in prison.

Clarence Center resident Jordan Donalson, 24, was placed on administrative leave after charges arose that accused him of the abuse. He pleaded guilty to two counts of forcible touching.

“The patient in this case was receiving necessary care at ECMC, and as such is legally incapable of consenting to sexual conduct with this defendant,” Special Prosecutor Patricia Gunning said. “For a licensed professional to abuse their position of authority for sexual gratification, as the defendant in this case is alleged to have done, is reprehensible.”

Donalson’s attorney asked that he receive jail time instead of probation. According to the attorney, Donalson would have been handled “like a child molester” if given probation. The attorney also said the contact Donalson had with the patient was consensual.

Donalson was sentenced on Tuesday. He will turn himself in to be taken into custody on Friday morning.