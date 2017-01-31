EPA finalizes plan to clean up part of Eighteen Mile Creek in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced their finalized plan to get rid of contamination in the Eighteen Mile Creek Superfund Site’s creek corridor section.

The creek corridor extends from Harwood St. in Lockport to the Erie Canal — roughly one mile.

“This cleanup plan, which is the second phase of cleanup at this site, will require the complete removal of contaminated sediment in the creek corridor,” the EPA said in a statement.

The EPA says that the creek and a number of nearby properties are contaminated with lead and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs).

“PCBs can damage the immune, reproductive, nervous and endocrine systems and are potentially cancer-causing,” the EPA says.

An estimated $23 million will go toward this portion of cleanup. Work by the EPA will take place at the following locations:

  • 62 and 70 Mill St. — the former United Paperboard Company property
  • 30 through 40 Mill St. — the White Transportation property
  • Upson Park
  • 198 and 300 Mill St. — the former Flintkote Plant property

