Governor Cuomo proposes making Roe v. Wade part of state constitution to protect women’s rights

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to make Roe v. Wade part of the state constitution to protect abortion rights for women.

Under what Governor Cuomo is proposing, women in New York state would still have the right to choose even if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned or altered by the U.S. Supreme Court in the future. It comes as President Trump is expected to announce his nominee for U.S. Supreme Court tonight.

“As they pull on women’s rights we’re going to push back on women’s rights,” said New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Crowds cheered in Albany Monday as Governor Cuomo announced a proposal to protect Roe v. Wade by writing into the state constitution.

“I think that we can guarantee, we can have a full expectation, a rational expectation that Trump’s pick for supreme court justice will not be good for women’s rights,” said Kari Winter, University at Buffalo Gender Institute Director.

That’s why Governor Cuomo has proposed taking action at the state level, in case the possible Supreme Court nominee reverses Roe v. Wade. The landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision upheld a woman’s right to abortion.

“The federal law suggests a certain kind of precedent within which states have to comply. That does not mean that states can’t have more rights, or can’t enhance, can’t have a stronger law, can’t do more than what the federal government does,” said Winter.

News 4 spoke with a University at Buffalo Political Science Professor about what would that would mean for the future of women’s rights in New York state.

“Even if the right at the federal level goes down the states who feel that this is important can still put that right into the constitution, yes,” said Jacob Neiheisel, University at Buffalo Assistant Professor of Political Science.

“States could then determine what their stance was in relation to reproductive rights,” said Winter.

Governor Cuomo proposed putting a constitutional amendment protecting Roe v. Wade on the New York state ballot. It would likely be a couple years before any changes would be made to the state constitution.