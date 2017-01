BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The release date for a movie filmed in Buffalo has been announced, according to IMDb.com.

“Marshall” will be released in theaters on Oct. 13, IMDb says.

According to IMDb, the movie is about “a young Thurgood Marshall,” who was the first African-American U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

The movie will feature well-known stars such as Kate Hudson, Josh Gad and Chadwick Boseman as the title character.