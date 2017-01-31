Local police force upgrading gear

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lt. Mike Poleon slips on the new gear – a bulletproof vest, made with steel and weighing around 15lbs. Each West Seneca police patrol car has a vest in it now. They’re to be worn over the usual Kevlar vests – an added layer of protection.

“Nowadays the weapons these criminals are carrying would go through that like butter,” said Rocco Diina, the former Buffalo Police Commissioner who now runs the Law Enforcement Foundation of WNY. “These vests are going to be a very important tool to keep our officers safe and to keep the citizens safe.”

The vests have steel plates, manufactured in Buffalo, on the front and back. The steel protects officers from high-grade attacks like those where assault rifles and shotguns are used. The West Seneca Department secured 20 of them through a $10,000 grant from the Law Enforcement Foundation of Western New York.

Lt. Poleon discovered the vests, feeling the need for more protection after watching incidents like what happened in Dallas unfold.

According to Officer Down, there’s an increase in gun-related police fatalities. This month, five law enforcement members were shot and killed; that’s up in comparison to January 2016 when two officers died from gunfire.

“We felt we needed more protection for our officers, to keep our officers safe out on the road,” said West Seneca Police Chief Daniel Denz.