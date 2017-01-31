NY legislation: No tackle football leagues for kids under 14

The Associated Press Published:
gavel

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York lawmaker is trying again with legislation that would prohibit children 13 and younger from playing in organized tackle football leagues.

Assemblyman Michael Benedetto’s bill would affect both community and school leagues. It’s intended to prevent head injuries in children whose developing brains are at greater risk of permanent harm.

The Bronx Democrat said Tuesday that critics accuse him of trying to “ruin” a deeply ingrained part of American culture.

Benedetto says he is trying to save football from its own dangers, and that it’s safer for kids to play non-tackle football until they’re a bit older.

The bill has been introduced repeatedly in recent years but hasn’t received a vote.

Benedetto says some lawmakers tell him they support his idea but think it would turn off voters.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s