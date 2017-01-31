Rapist who jumped from third-story window pleads guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man now admits to attacking two women.

Timothy DiCenzo, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape in State Supreme Court. DiCenzo also made headlines in 2015 after he jumped out of a window at the Buffalo Police Department’s headquarters.

The attacks happened in May 2013 and Nov. 2015 — both in the daylight.

In 2013, DiCenzo raped a woman at Southside Elementary School. In 2015, he raped another woman near Hillery Park Elementary School.

DNA tests linked him to the crime, and police also released surveillance video from one of the crimes. Police tried to interview him at their headquarters after he was arrested in 2015.

That’s when officials say he asked for a lawyer, then broke the lock off a third-story window and jumped.

He hurt his face and leg in that fall.

DiCenzo’s sentencing is set for March 31 at 2 p.m. He is expected to face 35 years in prison and 20 years of post-release supervision.

