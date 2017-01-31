Rex Ryan wishes luck to Jets during New York Daily News interview

NEW YORK (WIVB) — In an interview with the New York Daily News, former Buffalo Bills Head Coach Rex Ryan wished “luck” for an NFL team, but it wasn’t the Bills.

According to the interview, the day Ryan was fired, he says he “stripped” his truck of its Bills artwork, which can be seen here:

His words about the Bills were not necessarily sour, but they weren’t exactly positive for the most part, according to the interview.

He said “people in town have been good to me” and that he “enjoyed” his “time here.”

Regarding who will be supporting in the future though, Ryan had this to say in the interview:

“I don’t wish them bad will. I don’t. But I don’t wish them luck, either. I’ll be honest: I don’t wish them good luck. I don’t wish them bad luck. I just don’t wish them luck. I wish the Jets luck.”

Ryan served as Head Coach of the New York Jets from 2009 through 2014.

Later in the interview, Ryan said this about his firing from the Bills, “I’m really not that bitter and maybe that $15 million is one of the reasons. I’m not bitter, man. … Yeah, I’m hurt. I was hurt by it. There’s no question. But bitter ain’t how I feel.”

The New York Daily News says Ryan will move to Tennessee after this Sunday.