Sheriff: More than 600 bags of heroin, other drugs found during raid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A raid on Stewart Ave. in Buffalo led to the discovery of a slew of drugs, authorities say.

Members of the Erie County Sheriff’s office’s Narcotics Unit raided the residence on Tuesday morning.

There, authorities say they found more than 600 bags of heroin, 10 grams of powder cocaine, a quantity of crack cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a number of aerosol cans. Authorities say the cans had “false bottoms used to conceal the narcotics.”

Welton Miles, 37, was charged with criminal possession of narcotics with the intent to sell, criminal possession of narcotics, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession.

Miles, a convicted felon, is currently on parole for an assault with a deadly weapon. He was committed to the Erie County Holding Center to await arraignment.

(Photo courtesy of the Erie County Sheriff's office)
