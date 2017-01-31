Slippery roads cause crashes on I-190

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Slick roads are causing accidents Tuesday morning in western New York.

As of 9 a.m., three different sections of the I-190 were closed down due to crashes. They are:

  • The right lane of I-190 SB near Exit 6 (Elm St.)
  • The right lane of I-190 NB near Exit 8 (Niagara St.)
  • The right lane of I-190 NB near Exit 13 (Austin St.)

The crash scene near Elm St. was cleared up around 9:20 a.m.

The southbound lanes were congested for more than four miles between the I-290 and Route 198. The northbound lanes were congested for nearly two miles between Hamburg St. and Niagara St.

Besides the I-190, Greiner Rd. in the Town of Clarence was closed down from Strickler Rd. to Salt Rd. due to an accident that brought down utility lines.

