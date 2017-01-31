State lawmakers hope to make injuring a First Responder a hate crime

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – State lawmakers are proposing a law that would increase penalties for those who commit crimes against any emergency service worker. The Community Heroes Protection Act would make crimes that target police, firefighters and first responders, a hate crime.

New York State Senator Patrick Gallivan is one of three state lawmakers saying we need to protect Police Officers, Emergency Medical Technicians and Firefighters.

At the Cheektowaga Police Department, framed photos of fallen officers line the walls. Some of these officers died on duty, just for doing their job. Assistant Police Chief with the Cheektowaga Police Department, Jim Speyer, said, “Leaders here say violence against them is only growing. We are concerned. We are being targeted and we keep that in perspective. We still serve the community with vigor, with trust and do our job on a day-to-day basis. But in the back of our minds we know that at anytime, we may be targeted.”

In just one year, researchers found a 68 percent increase in firearm-related fatalities among law enforcement. A study shows firefighters are being attacked on a more frequent basis. Plus, four in five medical technicians have experienced some sort of injury related to the job.

Those on the force say officers are targeted just for wearing a uniform. “It makes you wonder whether it’s worth being in a uniform, being targeted; and you just want to know that the community backs you.”

The Community Heroes Protection Act classifies crimes as hate crimes if they are intentionally aimed at first responders based on being profiled by their career. As a hate crime, the level of punishment would increase on a conviction.

Speyer said, “We’re here to protect the public. we’re here to put our lives on the line, and I think if were targeted because of that, there should be more penalties.”

If a person commits a felony that also is a hate crime, he or she will receive an additional one to three years of imprisonment in the state prison. The bill is currently bipartisan and if passed, it would be one of the first of its kind in the nation.