State lawmakers push for ride-sharing upstate, introduce legislation in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some lawmakers took to the state capital Tuesday to once again push for ride-sharing in Western New York. Local assemblyman Ray Walter is the first member of the Assembly to introduce his own legislation about ride-sharing in Albany.

Assemblyman Walters bill mirrors the same one that passed in the Senate last year. But the assembly failed to push it through. Ride-sharing only operates in New York City, but some local leaders say bringing it to Western New York would boost the economy and make roads safer. Tuesday’s event was called the “Rally for Ride-sharing” where Walters introduced his bill.

There are a few differences between Walters’ bill and the one senate leaders have already seen. That includes having local municipalities regulate the industry instead of the state. Plus, under this bill there would be no state tax or fee for using the service. It’s something Walters says Western New York needs now.

He said, “How does it look when business people from across the country land at the airport and can’t use their Uber app? It’s not the message we want to send. Will they really believe New York is open for business? Ride-sharing services will boost the local and regional economy in the entire state. We can expect ride sharing companies like Uber to create thousands of jobs. We can also expect emerging neighborhoods to become more accessible.”

Meanwhile, #DELETEUBER started trending on social media after activists thought the company was undermining an airport strike in New York City against President Donald Trump’s executive orders. Since then, Uber’s CEO has condemned Trump and the executive order. Local leaders say they don’t believe this will have an impact on ride-sharing bills like this one.