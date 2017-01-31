Tractor-trailer gets stuck under bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tractor-trailer got stuck under a bridge on William St. Tuesday morning.
The bridge is located near Fillmore Ave.
William St. was closed down from Fillmore to Thomas St.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tractor-trailer got stuck under a bridge on William St. Tuesday morning.
The bridge is located near Fillmore Ave.
William St. was closed down from Fillmore to Thomas St.
WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.