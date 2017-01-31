WNY volunteer firefighters push for cancer treatment coverage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A proposed state law could expand health benefits for volunteer firefighters.

“Sometimes people think, ‘Oh well, it affects one person’ but it doesn’t,” said Chief Bruce Mack, with the Frontier Volunteer Fire Company. “This is going to continue on.”

Chief Mack is a third generation firefighter and his son is also a member of the department. He told News 4 he’s watched as members of the fire company have passed away from cancer.

“You take your gear off, you have rings and black spots around your wrist, hands, neck and that’s how these cancers are getting into our system,” he said.

Chief Mack explained firefighters take extra precautions to prevent toxic exposure. They wear a face mask and carry extra air at the scene, and wash their gear immediately when they get back to the firehouse.

“Back when my father and grandfather were fighting fires, they were a little different,” he said. “It was the old time cloth, Class A combustibles that burned. It wasn’t the plastics and synthetics that me and my son are going to see at the fires now.”

Chief Mack wants to see a law passed to expand the Volunteer Firefighters’ Benefits Law in New York State.

“What’s going to happen to future firefighters down the line?” said Chief Mack.

The bill would add coverage for a number of cancers like breast and prostate, melanoma and lymphoma.

“In terms of the actual risk increase, things like lymphoma we did see a significant increase in this among firefighters,” said Dr. Mary Reid, the Director of Cancer Screening and Survivorship at Roswell Park Cancer Institute. “Even if they’re using [equipment] appropriately there’s still some contamination that a firefighter gets.”

Dr. Reid told News 4 cancer treatment is one of the biggest causes of medical debt. One round of chemotherapy can cost $30,000, she said.

“Cancer surgery runs in the 10’s, sometimes 100’s of thousands of dollars so if you have someone who volunteered to be a first responder who subsequently gets cancer, that can turn that family into bankruptcy,” said Dr. Reid.

She is a big supporter of expanding health care for volunteer firefighters because she said it’s a way to help those who never hesitate to offer aid to strangers.

Under the expansion, firefighters would be required to claim their benefits within 12 years of leaving active service.

Local municipalities currently pick up the cost of coverage provided by the Volunteer Firefighters’ Benefits Law. There is a line in the proposed expansion to allow local governments to opt out of providing the additional cancer coverage.

The bill has passed the NYS Senate. It is now up for a vote with the NYS Assembly.

This is the fourth year it has been on the table. News 4 reached out to more than half a dozen state lawmakers to find out why it hasn’t been voted through yet, we did not get any responses.