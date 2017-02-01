Assemblyman Ryan releases proposal for Elmwood development project

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Assemblyman Sean Ryan unveiled his proposal for a project that would re-develop part of the Elmwood Village.

Last year, Chason Affinity proposed a plan to transform the corner of Elmwood/Forest Avenue into a five-story condominium complex. The proposal received backlash from residents who say it would change the character of the Elmwood Village.

Wednesday, Assemblyman Sean Ryan presented renderings of what his vision is for that stretch of property. Ryan opposes the Chason Affinity’s plan, citing that it violates the city’s green code and would require the demolition of 12 structures.

“We need to move away from the idea that we must demolish whatever exists to make way for future development. There is no reason why the buildings at the corner of Elmwood and Forest cannot be saved and adaptively reused for a new purpose. The current Chason plan is a mega-structure filled with condos and parking spaces which has no place in the Elmwood Village,” Assemblyman Ryan said.

This is one of two recent projects that has raised concern among residents. Last week, Ciminelli Real Estate announced they are withdrawing the demolition permits for their project at Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway. They do not plan to move forward until changes to the city’s Green Code are approved.

As of now, the city’s Green Code limits structures to three stories.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s