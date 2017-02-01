Assemblyman Ryan releases proposal for Elmwood development project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Assemblyman Sean Ryan unveiled his proposal for a project that would re-develop part of the Elmwood Village.

Last year, Chason Affinity proposed a plan to transform the corner of Elmwood/Forest Avenue into a five-story condominium complex. The proposal received backlash from residents who say it would change the character of the Elmwood Village.

Wednesday, Assemblyman Sean Ryan presented renderings of what his vision is for that stretch of property. Ryan opposes the Chason Affinity’s plan, citing that it violates the city’s green code and would require the demolition of 12 structures.

“We need to move away from the idea that we must demolish whatever exists to make way for future development. There is no reason why the buildings at the corner of Elmwood and Forest cannot be saved and adaptively reused for a new purpose. The current Chason plan is a mega-structure filled with condos and parking spaces which has no place in the Elmwood Village,” Assemblyman Ryan said.

This is one of two recent projects that has raised concern among residents. Last week, Ciminelli Real Estate announced they are withdrawing the demolition permits for their project at Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway. They do not plan to move forward until changes to the city’s Green Code are approved.

As of now, the city’s Green Code limits structures to three stories.