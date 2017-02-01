Bill requiring drug testing on children passes state senate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The state senate is taking action to protect children from the dangers of illegal drugs. The bill would require children three years old or younger to be drug tested if they are found with a parent or legal guardian arrested on a drug charge.

Police would also investigate for suspected child abuse or mistreatment. Local police say this bill gives a voice to kids who might not be able to speak for themselves. We spoke with a former drug addict and mom in Buffalo.

She wishes this would have been around when she was using to protect her own daughter.

The legislation is called the Kayleigh Mae Law, and is named after Kayleigh Mae Cassell, a 13-month-old from Washington County who died as a result of a drug overdose in 2015. Her parents are now in jail.

Law enforcement leaders say it could be a life-saving difference for other kids.

Assistant Chief Jim Speyer, Cheektowaga Police Department. He said, “There’s always cases where we are arresting the parents, and the parents are right in the midst of the kids are found in conditions where needles are laying around.”

Penny Setser can relate. She is a recovering drug addict, she says her own daughter was lucky. She said, “When I started to go through a second relapse with my kid Torri, she was honest when they came to question her.”

Setser was heartbroken when she lost custody of Victoria. But, she was older and had her own voice. Setser said, “It’s hard to see someone that you love dearly, and someone that you’ve been close to all your life throwing everything away and all you really want to do is help them.”

Still, growing up Victoria was exposed to constant drug use in her home. She said, “My kids seen way too much, way too much.”

Victoria Setser said, “I wasn’t aware of what was really happening exactly, I knew it wasn’t normal.”

The bill would allow child and protective services to remove the child from a dangerous situation. It’s something the Setsers say, with the growing addiction in our area, would only protect kids here.

Victoria Setser said, “You don’t know if it’s something they do every single day. I think it’s a very good thing the bill has been passed.”