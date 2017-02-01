Buffalo parking fines are going to cost you more -starting today

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) If you park illegally in Buffalo be aware that fines are going up as of today.

The city approved $5 -$10 hikes in parking fines back in July. Buffalo parking fines have not been increased in 15 years.

The new fine schedule is expected to generate an extra million dollars a year.

Here’s a rundown of some of the new fines:

Parking in a prohibited zone – previously $35 – now $40

Illegal parking in handicapped zone – previously $70 – now $80

Late payments – increased by $10 for most cases