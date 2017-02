CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An M&T Bank branch at 3700 Union Rd. in Cheektowaga was robbed Tuesday afternoon.

Cheektowaga police say the robber was armed, possibly with a shotgun.

The robber may have red dye on his hands due to an exploded dye pack, police say.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to call 686-3544 or text TIP-411 (847-411).