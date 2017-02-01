Daughter of Rev. Martin Luther King speaks at Niagara

Published:
Dr. Bernice King

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY  (WIVB) – Hundreds of people got the opportunity to listen to the daughter of a civil rights icon.

Dr. Bernice King spoke last night at Niagara University.  She is the daughter of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

She has continued the work of her parents over the years speaking around the world in support of non-violent means to resolve conflicts.

Dr. King says we must strive to find common ground – in a time where many feel divided.

Dr. King is now the CEO of the King Center, a group founded by her mother, Coretta Scott King, in 1968.

 

 

 

