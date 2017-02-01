Dual certified immigration lawyer sees growing interest in Canadian citizenship

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)- Grand Island immigration attorney Jamie Fiegel’s phone has been ringing off the hook since Saturday.

Following President Trump’s executive order that cracked down on U.S. visa-holders from seven mostly Muslim countries, she said her clients are worried.

Fiegel doesn’t process immigration papers for refugees. Her clients are mostly business people, actors, and athletes; H1-B visa holders with specialized professions.

She also works with UB students, some of which are still unable to get back into the United States.

“It’s been very difficult for attorneys to be able to one, access clients; a lot of the airports are not allowing attorneys to access their clients at those airports. And two, to figure out exactly what we’re up against,” Feigel told News 4 Wednesday at her home office.

She and other lawyers have noticed the order is enforced differently depending on where people attempt to enter the country.

“Land borders, we are seeing on a real-time basis, are enforcing this executive order in different ways than airports are.”

Some of Fiegel’s clients who have dual citizenship in Canada as well as one of the seven countries listed on the order were able to enter the U.S. using their Canadian visa at land borders.

She helps people immigrate to both Canada and the U.S, but since the executive order, she is getting a lot more interest in the former.

She told News 4 her clients are hopeful it will make travel and reuniting with their family still overseas, less of a hassle.

Her clients also fear Congressional efforts to tighten the rights on their visa requirements; requirements Fiegel said are already very strict.

“The H-1B qualifications as they are right now are a high bar. You have to meet a prevailing wage, that wage has to be posted, there’s compliance audits,” she told News 4.

There was some confusion initially as to whether green card holders (legal permanent residents) will be subject to the order. Tuesday, a Trump administration official told CBS News they will not. However, Customs and Border Protection officers have the liberty to ask additional questions as they see it, officials said.