AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former bookkeeper has admitted to stealing from a doctor’s office where she was employed.

Between January 2011 and October 2016, Justine Smith, 56, stole $500,000 from the Amherst practice of Dr. Samuel Shatkin. She did so by falsifying business financial records.

Smith admitted to suffering from a compulsive buying disorder. She could spend up to 15 years in jail when sentenced on May 17.