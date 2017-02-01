Former Dunkirk mayor pleads guilty to wire fraud

By Published:
gavel court crime

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former mayor of Dunkirk has pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Richard Frey, 85, was Mayor of Dunkirk from 2002 until 2012. Prosecutors say he had “substantial personal debt” during that time.

He admitted to using campaign contributions for his own personal benefit.

While he was mayor, Frey executed a scheme to defraud the owner of a food production company and the co-owners of a hospitality company. Checks from those people totaled more than $54,000.

Frey did not disclose or report the contributions on campaign disclosure reports. It is required that local candidates for public office do so.

When sentenced, Frey could spend a maximum of 20 years in jail, and/or pay a $250,000 fine.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s