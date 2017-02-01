Former Dunkirk mayor pleads guilty to wire fraud

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former mayor of Dunkirk has pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Richard Frey, 85, was Mayor of Dunkirk from 2002 until 2012. Prosecutors say he had “substantial personal debt” during that time.

He admitted to using campaign contributions for his own personal benefit.

While he was mayor, Frey executed a scheme to defraud the owner of a food production company and the co-owners of a hospitality company. Checks from those people totaled more than $54,000.

Frey did not disclose or report the contributions on campaign disclosure reports. It is required that local candidates for public office do so.

When sentenced, Frey could spend a maximum of 20 years in jail, and/or pay a $250,000 fine.