Historic Lockport church in danger if not repaired

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A historic church in Lockport is in desperate need of repairs. The First African Methodist Episcopal Church is 177 years old.

“In Lockport, years ago, black children couldn’t go to the regular schools and they went and they came here,” said Jacqueline Gibson, church member.

“This is the oldest African-American institution in Lockport. This church was founded by slaves,” said Justin Anderson, preacher of the church.

The church pastor and church goers say their safety is at risk without the needed repairs.

“Our ceiling needs fixing, we need new front doors, we would like to have our bathrooms remodeled, we would like our sanctuary painted,” said Anderson.

Nine months ago the congregation fell on hard times.

“We had four members and the church was in danger of closing down,” said Anderson.

“We have been unofficially closed since May, but officially we are still open,” said Annie Gibson, church member.

Attendance has spiked since May from four people every Sunday to about 30 people.

Although the doors have never permanently closed, they might if the ceiling isn’t replaced.

“We came in one morning and all these have fallen down. Thank god there was nobody here. More than anything it’s a safety issue,” said J. Gibson.

Church members stand firm in keeping the doors open, but they need help from the community to keep the historic building functioning.

“Every little bit helps and every little bit that comes our way, we’re going to put it on the alter, we’re going to thank god for it and we’re going to make sure those individuals that give know that we are grateful for those gifts,” said Anderson.

If you would like to donate directly to the church, money and checks can be dropped off at their location, 123 South Street in Lockport.