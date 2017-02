LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is accused of assaulting a six-year-old child.

Lakewood-Busti police arrested Lance Anna, 34, after receiving a report of child abuse early last month.

Anna is accused of slapping the child in the face numerous times. As a result, police say the child had bruising and swelling on their face and eye area.

Along with a charge of third-degree assault, Anna is also accused of endangering the welfare of a child.