Local Stars participate in 2017 Signing Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – There was no shortage of big name signings on the first day of February. Below is a list of some of the
CANISIUS HIGH SCHOOL –
Cole Burniston, Football, University at Buffalo
Blake Haubeil, Football, Ohio State
John Paul Bobak, soccer, Franciscan University
Vincent Cancilla, soccer, Canisius College
Sean Crotty, football, Occidental College
Charles Stube, soccer, Oberlin College
BENNETT HIGH SCHOOL –
Isaiah McDuffie, Football, Boston College
WILLIAMSVILLE EAST HIGH SCHOOL –
Marissa Birzon, Soccer, Ohio State
FRONTIER HIGH SCHOOL –
Meghan Roche, Soccer, Edinboro
ELLICOTTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL –
Marquee Peters, Football, Stony Brook
SWETT HOME HIGH SCHOOL –
Matthew Pickard, Soccer, Syracuse