Local Stars participate in 2017 Signing Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – There was no shortage of big name signings on the first day of February. Below is a list of some of the

CANISIUS HIGH SCHOOL –

Cole Burniston, Football, University at Buffalo

Blake Haubeil, Football, Ohio State

John Paul Bobak, soccer, Franciscan University

Vincent Cancilla, soccer, Canisius College

Sean Crotty, football, Occidental College

Charles Stube, soccer, Oberlin College

BENNETT HIGH SCHOOL –

Isaiah McDuffie, Football, Boston College

WILLIAMSVILLE EAST HIGH SCHOOL –

Marissa Birzon, Soccer, Ohio State

FRONTIER HIGH SCHOOL –

Meghan Roche, Soccer, Edinboro

ELLICOTTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL –

Marquee Peters, Football, Stony Brook

SWETT HOME HIGH SCHOOL –

Matthew Pickard, Soccer, Syracuse