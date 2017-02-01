Mexican restaurant workers plead guilty to illegal re-entry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six people arrested in raids of local Mexican restaurants have pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry.

The six all confessed to coming back into the U.S. after being deported.

29-year-old Joel Hernandez-Martizez, employed by Don Tequila, faces up to 10 years in prison. 40-year-old Miguel Sanchez-Ocampo, employed by El Agave, also faces up to 10 years. The following also pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry and are in custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement:

Walter Lopez-Cabrera, 30, of Honduras, who worked at Agave

Araceli Lopez-Martinez, 33, of Mexico, who worked at Don Tequila;

Alejandro Valadez-Leon, 46, of Mexico, who worked at Agave; and

Eliel Sanchez-Ocampo, 34, of Mexico, who worked at Don Tequila.

25 people were arrested as a result of the raids last October. The owners of each restaurant are accused of knowingly employing illegal aliens. One of the restaurants, La Divina in Kenmore, has since re-opened.