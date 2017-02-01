Mother and son charged with murder in connection with death of Allegany Co. man

CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A mother and son are facing murder charges in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man.

Police say 57-year-old Royce Chapman was found dead in his home on County Route 40 in the Town of Clarksville Wednesday. 51-year-old Lana M. Joseph and her son, 26-year-old Richard Mosher III are charged with murder in the 2nd degree.

Both Joseph and Mosher are at Allegany County Jail pending arraignment.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who had contact with the suspects on January 31st, 2017 is asked to call New York State Police at 585-268-7086.

 

