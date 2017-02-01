New state policy could change childrens’ medical records

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – There’s a change in state policy that could affect your family’s medical records. The new policy allows doctors to access younger patients’ electronic health data.

Area doctors are calling this new policy a “win,” saying it gives every provider a patient sees easier access to a their health information. It essentially puts all of your kids’ medical records in one place.

The Western New York’s clinical information exchange applies to patients ages 10 to 17. Access to the site requires a parent or legal guardian to sign a consent form on behalf of the minor patient.

These records could contain information that is protected under state laws and can’t be shared with a parent without a minor’s consent. An example of this kind of service would be a mental health test, HIV or STD test.

But one local doctor says this policy is really about giving parents and patients better access.

Dr. Joseph Chow, President of TeamHeatlh Ambulatory Care and Family Medicine Doctor said, “The more access we have, the more information we have . It’s really about better care, better communication and better collaboration with your physicians. A lot of times in medicine, when we treat a patient, the more information we have the more up-to-date information we have, the better care that we can give, It also cuts down on cost too. If somebody had a test that was done two days ago, I may be more apt to repeat it when its probably not needed.”

We know 870 thousand adults in the area have already completed a consent form.

If you’re interested in the HealtheLINK consent form, you can head to this website.