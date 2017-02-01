New survey finds school buses passed illegally thousands of times a day in NY state

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Very close calls, kids have had to jump, we’ve had to slam the doors on kids because we see the cars coming before the kids do,” said Gary Woodcock, Ridge Road Express General Manager and School Bus Driver.

Gary Woodcock has been driving school buses for the Lockport and Starpoint Central School District for 35 years. He says on average, he sees at least 2 drivers illegally pass his school bus everyday.

“Down in the Gasport location a bus was stopped, children were just getting off the bus and a car passed on the right hand side which could’ve killed the kids immediately if the driver hadn’t shut the door quickly,” said Woodcock.

That’s why Woodcock wasn’t too surprised by new survey results released by the New York Association for Pupil Transportation. It found that out of 35 school districts that participated in a survey on January 17th, more than 800 school bus drivers reported being passed more than 700 times, including 88 times on the passenger side of the bus. The estimated rate of illegal passing across the state for that day is more than 40 thousand times.

“I would say that’s probably even low just from the districts that we deal with,” said Woodcock.

It’s illegal to pass a school bus when the reds are flashing. Yet New York State Police Trooper James O’Callaghan says police see it happen all the time.

“A lot of times it’s the same person or it’s the same driver that everyday takes the same route to work and that bus is on that same path to work or picking kids up at that same hour everyday. A lot of times we get descriptions of a vehicle that is repetitively passing that bus at a certain time,” said Trooper James O’Callaghan, Troop A Public Information Officer.

“I’ve seen it all. They just don’t think and it’s not just the young drivers it’s middle aged, older,” said Woodcock.

If you do see someone illegally pass a bus, whether it be the right or left side, you are encouraged to report that to police. If you’re caught illegally passing a school bus, you could pay hundreds of dollars in fines and face possible jail time.