Niagara Co. farmers support turbines as lawmakers fight against the project

BARKER, N.Y. (WIVB)- The debate over a proposed wind turbine project in Niagara and Orleans Counties is gaining attention from state lawmakers.

A Virginia-based energy company wants to add 70 wind turbines in the towns of Somerset and Yates but many neighbors have made it clear they don’t want the project in their backyards.

State Senator Rob Ortt (R, C,I -North Tonawanda) has introduced a law to prevent turbines from being built within a certain proximity to the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. It would amend public service law so a wind electric generation facility couldn’t be built within 40 miles of an airfield or airbase.

He’s getting support from Congressman Chris Collins, who has his own proposal to prevent the project.

We called NFARS to learn if they are concerned about the possibility of wind turbines. Advocacy group Niagara Military Affairs Council told us it’s too soon to support or oppose the turbines.

They’ve asked the FAA and U.S. Air Force to review the plan prior to its approval but Apex hasn’t finalized its plan yet.

“It’s hard to say how something as far away as those turbines are going to affect the installation as a whole, and the encroachment, and in any future missions that we may have,” said John Cooper, chairman of the Niagara Military Affairs Council.

He told News 4 they also have questions about whether the turbines will be near the military operation area on the lake and how they could affect equipment.

“If the weather radar can see them, how does that affect us flying missions here in the future? I have no idea,” said Cooper.

Apex told News 4 they work with the Department of Defense on all projects to make sure turbines don’t interfere with military missions. They are also consulting with NFARS.

Meanwhile, farmers are looking forward to the prospect of the project.

“With shrinking margins in the dairy industry, there’s a lot of farms that have gone out of business over the last few years,” said Seth Atwater, partner Atwater Farms.

The dairy farm has been around since 1852 and they’re getting the seventh generation ready to run it. But Atwater told News 4 dairy prices vary.

“During the low times it’s extremely difficult to meet ends and with the steady income from the wind for the next 30 years, that would give us a reliable source of income we could depend on,” he said. “We could continue to be able to operate and continue the family business.”