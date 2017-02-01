Niagara County Sheriff’s office obtains warrants for 3 men charged with stealing credit card information

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the first day of February, the Niagara County Sheriff’s office announced that several warrants had been obtained for men allegedly involved in recent credit card skimming.

Skimmers, which are small devices, can be installed on gas pumps, self-checkout devices or ATMs. The devices scan and store credit card data.

Florida residents Yordani Ramirez-Salgado, 27, Ernesto Alvarez-Santos, 20, and Abel Garcia-Fernandez, 31, were previously arrested by New York State Police and accused of stealing credit card information. They were jailed in Orleans County.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s office says they will be charged with grand larceny, identity theft, forgery and criminal possession of a forged instrument. The three were accused of other crimes when they were arrested by State Police.

