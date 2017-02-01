Nickelback to perform at Darien Lake this July

Chad Kroeger
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2011 file photo, Nickelback lead vocalist Chad Kroeger and his band perform during halftime of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — As part of their Feed the Machine Tour, Nickelback will perform at Darien Lake this summer.

The band will be joined by Daughtry and Shaman’s Harvest on July 12 at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $25 to $125. Lawn four-packs will be available for $80, plus fees, while they last.

For an extra $15 (plus fees), lawn ticket holders can attend the concert in the preferred lawn area.

Tickets will be available online at LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Here is Nickelback’s video for “How You Remind Me”:

