Nickelback to perform at Darien Lake this July

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — As part of their Feed the Machine Tour, Nickelback will perform at Darien Lake this summer.

The band will be joined by Daughtry and Shaman’s Harvest on July 12 at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $25 to $125. Lawn four-packs will be available for $80, plus fees, while they last.

For an extra $15 (plus fees), lawn ticket holders can attend the concert in the preferred lawn area.

Tickets will be available online at LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Here is Nickelback’s video for “How You Remind Me”:

