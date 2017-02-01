School Superintendent: Student sent disturbing Snapchat message with image of gun

MIDDLEPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Royalton-Hartland Central School District Superintendent Roger Klatt confirms to News 4 a student sent a disturbing Snapchat message with the words “Don’t come to school” displayed next to an image of a gun.

Another parent tipped off administrators this morning. The high school principal, Gary Bell, and the Middleport police chief met the student as he arrived at school Wednesday morning. The student had no weapon and had no access to a weapon at home.

The superintendent says the student was removed from school and will face additional disciplinary action.

The superintendent praised the parent who reported the social media post.

