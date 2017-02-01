UB Football adds 22 on Signing Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Signing day in Amherst brings 22 new players to the University at Buffalo program. Lance Leipold is adding a defense heavy class after his team finished 8th in total defense last season. The remaining 2017 signees are made up of nine offensive players and a long snapper.

“As always, you are looking to add speed, athleticism and depth to your program,” Leipold said. “Since the day we got here we have always wanted to foster a culture of internal competition every single day.”

In Leipold’s third season, the Bulls will be one of the younger team’s in the MAC, and that is something the head coach is getting used to.

“Next years team will have 15 scholarship seniors, it will be a team that is still very young. Last year we had 42 new comers on this program.”

A fun footnote from this year’s class is a pair of twins from Maryland who will come to campus together. James and Jaret Patterson play linebacker and running back, respectively.

“They have shown us pictures of them in UB gear since they were in ninth grade. This has been on their radar. They are very close and I think their impact will be felt on this program.”

The class is not without some local flavor. Canisius stand out Cole Burniston will play tight end for the Bulls.

“I have been talking to the offensive coordinator for a while now and we have a great relationship,” Burniston said. “After my official visit last weekend I walked away with a great feeling.”

Speaking off the Bulls offense, at this time last year, the biggest question surrounding it was who would replace Joe Licata at quarterback. That won’t be an issue this year as Tyree Jackson now has a year of experience under his belt after a very lengthy quarterback battle.