Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York Lottery says a top prize-winning ticket for the January 31 TAKE 5 drawing was sold in Niagara Falls.

The ticket, which is worth more than $30,000, was purchased at the Mobil Express at 8721 Niagara Falls Boulevard.

The winning numbers for the Jan. 31 drawing were 03-10-16-27-35.

Winning tickets may be claimed at any Lottery Customer Service Center in the state. Local centers include 165 Genesee St. in Buffalo and Hamburg Gaming at the Fairgrounds at 5820 South Park Ave. in Hamburg.