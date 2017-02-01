Young immigrants in Buffalo express concerns about executive order

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Teenagers gathered on Buffalo’s West Side to learn about film making from PUSH Buffalo volunteers. Many of these young people came to United States when they were very little and want to pursue the American dream. President Trump’s immigration executive order, however, has some doubting their role in the U.S.

“I’m just terrified about it and my whole family, the whole Muslim tribe is terrified,” said Laki Salah, an immigrant from Somalia.

Laki, 15, came to Buffalo about five years ago. Her 17 year old brother and 13 year old sister are trying to move here too but Somalia is one of the seven countries President Trump has banned entry from for the next 90 days.

“Now that we are separated and everything seems like it is falling apart,” said Laki.

She told News 4 she’s not sure whether her siblings will be able to move here, or not.

“It makes me feel sad, not mad but sad about what he is doing,” said Princess Saydee, a refugee.

Saydee came to Buffalo as a refugee in 2004. She has also been waiting to unite with her siblings. For more than a decade, her brother and sister have been doing and interviews and filling out paperwork, trying to come to the U.S. as refugees.

President Trump’s executive order suspends the refugee admissions program for 120 days, which means Saydee’s siblings will have to continue to wait.

“I think it’s unfair,” she said.

Democratic Rep. Brian Higgins is fighting for them in Washington D.C.

“The executive order on immigration is callous, unlawful and unconstitutional,” he said on the House floor Tuesday.

But Republican Rep. Chris Collins said this ban is a “common sense measure focused on protecting Americans.”

“It’s not fair for other people,” said Laki. “They’re just trying to have a better life like us. We came here and look how we’re living, we’re living as peaceful people.”

Her friend, 17 year old Hawa Salim, told News 4 it’s casting doubt on her American dream.

“We came here for freedom” said Hawa. “Now everybody is scared like we don’t know what to do.”

Her parents are from Somalia and she came here as an immigrant from Nairobi. Her family is Muslim. Her dream is to become a nurse.

“I’m terrified,” she said. “I don’t know if those dreams are even possible anymore.”