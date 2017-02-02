Amherst doctor who wrote illegal prescriptions gets jail time

Cowie

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dr. Albert Cowie, 38, was sentenced to two years in prison after admitting to writing illegal prescriptions.

Between 2010 and 2014, the radiologist wrote more than 200 illegal prescriptions, according to federal officials. The fraudulent writing led to $20,000 in insurance company bills.

Cowie allegedly sold pills for between $30 and $40 per pill and also accepted sexual acts in exchange for prescriptions, according to witnesses.

Just over a year ago, Cowie pleaded guilty to obtaining controlled substances by fraud and health care fraud.

