Bills hire five assistants under new coach

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Bills have hired five assistant coaches as the team transitions to a new regime for next season.

Team officials announced hires Thursday of Phil McGeoghan as wide receivers coach, John Egorugwu as defensive quality control coach, Marc Lubick as offensive quality control/assistant quarterbacks coach, Matt Smiley as assistant special teams coach and Bill Teerlinck as assistant defensive line coach.

The coaches join new head coach Sean McDermott. McDermott is replacing Rex Ryan, who was fired before finishing his second season with the team.

McGeoghan takes over a potentially depleted group of wide receivers, with Sammy Watkins coming off a second operation on his left foot, and Robert Woods and Marquise Goodwin eligible to become unrestricted free agents next month.

