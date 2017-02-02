Brother of murdered Clarksville man hopes for justice

TOWN OF CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Royce Chapman lived in the close-knit Allegany County town of Clarksville, along an even more close-knit street, where neighbors watched after each other, and checked in from time to time.
So when the lights were on and Chapman’s doors were locked for more than a day, a family friend knew something was wrong. Eventually, he found the 57-year-old dead inside his home.
“It appears that the the victim and the woman that was arrested had a brief relationship that may have started sometime in 2016,” said New York State Police Capt. James Hall. “The investigation that we conducted indicated that there was a relationship between the two, and there was information that we developed that let us to interview her and believe that she was a suspect in this crime.”