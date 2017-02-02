Brother of murdered Clarksville man hopes for justice

TOWN OF CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Royce Chapman lived in the close-knit Allegany County town of Clarksville, along an even more close-knit street, where neighbors watched after each other, and checked in from time to time.

So when the lights were on and Chapman’s doors were locked for more than a day, a family friend knew something was wrong. Eventually, he found the 57-year-old dead inside his home.

Police caution tape on Thursday still surrounded Chapman’s blue and wood-colored home on Route 40. A fresh dusting of snow did little to wipe away the boot prints of investigators who were combing his property for evidence less than than 24 hours ago. Chapman was found shot to death, allegedly at the hands of his ex-girlfriend Lana Joseph and her son Richard Mosher III. Each is charged with second-degree murder.

“It appears that the the victim and the woman that was arrested had a brief relationship that may have started sometime in 2016,” said New York State Police Capt. James Hall. “The investigation that we conducted indicated that there was a relationship between the two, and there was information that we developed that let us to interview her and believe that she was a suspect in this crime.” Royce’s brother Ray, who lives across the street, said it didn’t take state police long to make their arrest. And he and the rest of the family can take find some solace in that. “I hope they get what’s really paid to them,” Ray Chapman said about Joseph and Mosher III. “It’s just a tragic thing. And then to come home from work and find out that something happened like that, it hits hard.

“And then you come home and see police tape wrapped around his house, and you can’t say your last goodbyes to your own brother. It hits you … really hard.”

Ray Chapman said Lana and Royce had been dating on and off since last spring.

State police declined to offer any motive to the shooting. And it’s not known who pulled the trigger, but both are facing the same charge because of their role in the killing. They also said police have never been to Chapman’s resident for any incident related to domestic violence. Joseph and Mosher III were arraigned in town court and remain in the Allegany County Jail on $50,000 cash bail. They’re due in court next on Feb. 15.

State police said they’re still conducting their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (585) 268-7086.