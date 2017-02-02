Emaciated cat found frozen to tote

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County SPCA says an emaciated, dehydrated cat was found frozen to the bottom of a tote.

The fur of the cat, who the organization calls “Clyde,” was frozen to the tote, along with the cat’s own urine.

According to the SPCA, Clyde was unresponsive to light, touch and sound, and his body was starting to shut down. The cat also had injuries on both of his front ankles.

The SPCA gave him food and fluids, and currently, he is in a foster home.

“He’s spending this cold winter night on a plush bed complete with heating pad and warmth from a nearby register,” the SPCA wrote Wednesday night.

