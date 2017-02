BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County is suing major drug companies.

They accuse “Big Pharma” of misleading doctors and patients about how dangerous prescription painkillers can be.

More than 300 people died from an overdose of opiates in Erie County last year.

County officials are also holding four doctors responsible. They say the drug makers paid doctors to promote painkillers.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in New York State Supreme Court.