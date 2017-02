KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Kenmore say someone is impersonating them through their phone number.

According to them, their telephone number, (716) 875-1234, has been showing up on caller IDs.

The police department says that they will never call residents about unpaid debts or fines. They say all of their communication will be by mail on official letterhead.

Police say that if anyone receives a call from the number above, hang up and call back to make sure that police did, in fact, call you.