Lady Gaga fan from Buffalo headed to Sunday’s game thanks to Make-A-Wish WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s fair to say Vinny Cicatello of Buffalo is a Lady Gaga super fan. He owns all kinds of Gaga merchandise, and all of her records!

“The first time I met her was actually in New York City and she took like a group picture with us and she was just so nice and kind when you talk to her, it’s like how you and me are talking she’s like a normal person,” said Vinny Cicatello of Buffalo.

Vinny actually met Lady Gaga more than once. The second time was at her 2014 show here in Buffalo.

“I made a vest for her and I threw it on stage and she caught it. And it had a note saying I want to meet her through Make-A-Wish foundation and she pulled me and my sister on stage and it was just like a moment I’ll never forget,” said Cicatello.

The super stars message “born this way” hit a special chord with Vinny. He was born with SCID, or severe combined immune deficiency. He has no immune system, and needs infusion every week to stay healthy.

“It’s something that I’ve always had to deal with and it’s something I can’t change but she kind of just tells me that it’s okay and you’ll get through it,” said Cicatello.

“When he was a baby there were times when he was really sick and we didn’t know if he was going to make it,” said Kelly Grogan, Vinny’s mom.

The singer has inspired Vinny to keep pushing forward, and now he’ll get to see her again in a way that he’ll never forget. Through Make-A-Wish Western New York, he’s heading to the big game for free and watching Lady Gaga perform at halftime.

“It’s like crazy to me I just can’t believe it. Even when I see it on TV and I know he’s there I still won’t believe it’s happening you know,” said Grogan.

Vinny heads Houston Friday morning with his dad.

Make-A-Wish Western New York grants more than 150 wishes like Vinny’s each year, of children with life-threatening medical conditions. Vinny’s Wish Granters Mary and Cheryl helped make Vinny’s wish come true.

Make-A-Wish Western New York is always in need of those looking to get involved, whether it’s volunteering, holding a fundraiser to benefit a wish come true, or attending events. Make-A-Wish does not receive state or federal funding. If you wish to learn more, head to wny.wish.org or call at 810-WISH.