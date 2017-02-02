New York AG joins lawsuit challenging Trump’s immigrant ban

The Associated Press Published:
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, center, speaks during a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2014 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s top law enforcement officer has joined lawyers for immigrants challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says in court papers the order unfairly targets Muslims. He also says it violates federal laws and harms New York’s schools, businesses, hospitals and economy.

The lawsuit joins one filed by the American Civil Liberties Union after Trump’s order was issued the evening of Jan. 27. Judges have subsequently issued temporary stays on the ban.

Trump has said his order is necessary to stop terror attacks by Muslim extremists.

Lawyers for both sides are due in court Thursday.

Schneiderman says there are 4.4 million foreign-born New Yorkers, 15,000 of them originally from one of the seven countries.

